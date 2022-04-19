Midday Report: Inhibikase (IKT) Trades Higher April 19

Today Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IKT) is trading 16.16% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:01:18 est, was $1.33. Inhibikase has risen $0.185 over the previous day’s close.

152,978 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Inhibikase has moved YTD 22.11%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

