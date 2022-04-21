Midday Report: Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) Shares Down on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ILPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is trading 1.19% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:04:27 est, was $20.75. Industrial Logistics Properties has fallen $0.25 so far today.

167,889 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Industrial Logistics Properties has moved YTD 15.08%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, ILPT owned 301 properties with 43.8 million rentable square feet which are approximately 98.8% leased to 264 different tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.0 years.

