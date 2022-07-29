Midday Report: Indonesia Energy (INDO) Gains on July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INDO - Market Data & News

Shares of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NYSE: INDO) are up 5.46% Friday.

As of 11:59:36 est, Indonesia Energy is currently sitting at $6.38 and has moved $0.33 per share in trading so far.

Indonesia Energy has moved 19.33% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 116.07% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-09-29.

About Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a publicly trading energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC's principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (1,000,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California.

