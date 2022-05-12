Midday Report: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) Shares Up on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IPA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) rose 8.65% Thursday.

As of 11:33:51 est, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is currently sitting at $4.74 and has climbed $0.377 so far today.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has moved 26.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.66% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies visit the company profile.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company's therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

To get more information on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How To Trade in a Bearish Market Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations