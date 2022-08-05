Midday Report: Immunome (IMNM) Gains on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMNM - Market Data & News Trade

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares moved 20.48%, or $0.77 per share, as on 11:41:10 est today. Since opening at $4.23, 41,379 shares of Immunome have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $4.58 and $4.13.

Already the company is down 67.21%.

Immunome is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Immunome visit the company profile.

About Immunome Inc

Immunome is a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics that are designed to change the way diseases are treated. The company's initial focus is on developing therapeutics to treat oncology and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Immunome's proprietary discovery engine identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging the highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients whose bodies have learned to fight off their disease.

To get more information on Immunome Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Immunome Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles