Midday Report: Immucell (ICCC) Trades Lower March 25

Shares of Immucell Corp. (NASDAQ: ICCC) fell 2.52% Friday.

As of 11:34:40 est, Immucell is currently sitting at $10.08 and has moved $0.25 per share.

Immucell has moved 23.88% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 23.87% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Immucell Corp.

ImmuCell Corporation's purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain™, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics.

