Midday Report: Idacorp, (IDA) Shares Down on April 13

Idacorp, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) shares lost 2.14%, or $2.485 per share, as on 12:01:01 est today. Since opening at $116.13, 55,307 shares of Idacorp, have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $116.13 and $113.72.

This year the company has moved YTD 3.44%.

Idacorp, expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Idacorp, Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

