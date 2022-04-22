Midday Report: ICU Medical, (ICUI) Shares Fall for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICUI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) are down 4.26% Friday.

As of 11:57:23 est, ICU Medical, sits at $216.69 and dropped $9.54 per share in trading so far.

ICU Medical, has moved 7.57% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.53% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

