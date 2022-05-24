Midday Report: iClick Interactive Asia (ICLK) Falls on May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ICLK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: ICLK) are down 13.64% Tuesday.

As of 11:59:57 est, iClick Interactive Asia is currently sitting at $0.61 and has moved $0.0964 per share.

iClick Interactive Asia has moved 18.85% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 84.67% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-27.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd - ADR

Click Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asiaand Europe.

