Midday Report: ICL. (ICL) Trades Lower April 22

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) shares have fallen 2.30%, or $0.27 per share, as on 12:04:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $11.64, 602,768 shares of ICL. have traded hands and the stock has traded between $11.89 and $11.43.

Already the company is up 21.51%.

ICL. is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About ICL Group Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

