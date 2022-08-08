Midday Report: Iamgold (IAG) Trades Higher August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IAG - Market Data & News Trade

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) shares have risen 5.00%, or $0.065 per share, as on 11:58:28 est today. Since opening the day at $1.33, 2,869,964 shares of Iamgold have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $1.40 and $1.33.

So far this year the company is down 58.47%.

Iamgold anticipates its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Iamgold visit the company profile.

About Iamgold Corp.

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with three gold mines on three continents, including the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Rosebel mine in Suriname, and the Westwood mine in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold development project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in West Africa and the Americas. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of ESG practices and employs approximately 5,000 people. IAMGOLD's commitment is to Zero Harm, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is one of the companies on the JSI index.

