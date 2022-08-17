Midday Report: HyreCar (HYRE) Shares Down on August 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYRE - Market Data & News Trade

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares moved 12.69%, or $0.165 per share, as on 11:57:28 est today. Opening the day at $1.29, 347,042 shares of HyreCar have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $1.38 and $1.11.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 72.40%.

HyreCar is set to release earnings on 2022-11-08.

About HyreCar Inc

HyreCar Inc. is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM's that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through its safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service.

