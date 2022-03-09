Midday Report: Huttig Building Products, (HBP) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HBP - Market Data & News Trade

Today Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) is trading 4.63% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:02:03 est, was $9.15. Huttig Building Products, has climbed $0.405 in trading today.

33,336 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Huttig Building Products, has moved YTD 20.96%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Huttig Building Products, Inc.

Huttig, currently in its 136th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 25 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

