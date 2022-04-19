Midday Report: Hurco Companies, (HURC) Shares Up on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HURC - Market Data & News Trade

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURC) has gained $0.52 (1.74%) and sits at $30.48, as of 11:35:43 est on April 19.

1,807 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 0.44% over the last 5 days and shares lost 12.75% over the last 30 days.

Hurco Companies, expects its next earnings on 2022-06-03.

About Hurco Companies, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control ('CNC') machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company's brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company's customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan.

