Midday Report: Hudson (HDSN) Shares Up on April 14

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) shares moved 1.97%, or $0.13 per share, as on 12:01:11 est today. Opening the day at $6.65, 393,948 shares of Hudson have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $6.84 and $6.63.

Already the company has a YTD change of 48.65%.

Hudson anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hudson visit the company profile.

About Hudson Technologies, Inc.

Hudson Technologies is committed to employing its engineering and chemistry know-how to provide their customers with economic solutions that also provide significant environmental benefits to all. Their solutions include, but are not limited to: capturing and recycling refrigerants and other ozone depleting and global warming gases; optimizing energy systems to reduce energy consumption and increase operating efficiency thereby lowering their overall carbon footprint; development and support of best practices to enable equipment operators to lower their footprint on the environment. Their mission is global in scope and their solutions are designed to serve the US as well as other developed nations and developing economies throughout the world.

