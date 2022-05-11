Financial Markets by TradingView

Midday Report: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Falls on May 11

Today HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) is trading 6.07% down.

The latest price, as of 11:58:46 est, was $0.65. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has fallen $0.042 in trading today.

57,321 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, HTG Molecular Diagnostics has moved YTD 87.23%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The Company's proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG's customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

