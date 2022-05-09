Midday Report: Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Shares Fall for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HWM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) is trading 3.51% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:01:41 est, was $33.51. Howmet Aerospace has moved $1.23 in trading today.

1,098,813 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Howmet Aerospace has moved YTD 10.18%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Howmet Aerospace Inc

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion.

