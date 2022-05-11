Midday Report: Hovnanian Enterprises, (HOV) Falls on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Class A (NYSE: HOV) are down 3.63% Wednesday.

As of 11:58:55 est, Hovnanian Enterprises, is currently sitting at $42.27 and dropped $1.59 per share.

Hovnanian Enterprises, has moved 15.39% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 65.54% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-02.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - Class A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

