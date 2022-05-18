Midday Report: Horizon (HZNP) Shares Down on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HZNP - Market Data & News Trade

Today Horizon Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) is trading 3.34% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:59:51 est, was $89.84. Horizon has fallen $3.1 over the previous day’s close.

428,250 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Horizon has a YTD change of 13.79%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Horizon visit the company profile.

About Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The Company pipeline is purposeful: it applyie scientific expertise and courages to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. The Company believes science and compassion must work together to transform lives.

To get more information on Horizon Therapeutics Plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Horizon Therapeutics Plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1