Midday Report: Honeywell (HON) Gains on April 29

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) has climbed $5.23 (2.75%) and is currently sitting at $195.69, as of 12:01:50 est on April 29.

3,127,170 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 3.07% over the last 5 days and shares lost 3.86% over the last 30 days.

Honeywell expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Honeywell International Inc

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Its technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

