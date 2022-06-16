Midday Report: HNI (HNI) Shares Fall for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HNI - Market Data & News Trade

HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) shares have fallen 6.58%, or $2.36 per share, as on 12:06:07 est today. Opening the day at $35.24, 74,014 shares of HNI have traded hands and the stock has traded between $35.36 and $33.46.

This year the company has a YTD change of 13.31%.

HNI expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About HNI Corp.

HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI sells the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. Its hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories.

