Midday Report: Hill (HIL) Trades Higher March 25

Hill International Inc (NYSE: HIL) has risen $0.04 (2.45%) and sits at $1.67, as of 11:59:38 est on March 25.

65,813 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 6.86% over the last 5 days and shares fell 14.21% over the last 30 days.

Hill anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

About Hill International Inc

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in approximately 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States.

