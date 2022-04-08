Midday Report: Highway. (HIHO) Trades Higher April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIHO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Highway Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIHO) climbed 3.46% Friday.

As of 10:23:51 est, Highway. is currently sitting at $2.69 and has climbed $0.09 per share in trading so far.

Highway. has moved 17.46% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 35.53% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Highway Holdings Ltd.

Highway Holdings is an international manufacturer of a wide variety of quality parts products for blue chip equipment manufacturers based primarily in Germany. Highway Holdings' administrative offices are located in Hong Kong, and its manufacturing facilities are located in Yangon, Myanmar and Shenzhen, China.

