Midday Report: HF Foods (HFFG) Trades Lower March 17

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) has fallen $0.29 (4.41%) and is currently sitting at $6.28, as of 12:00:43 est on March 17.

72,081 shares have traded hands.

The Company rose 4.78% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.95% over the last 30 days.

HF Foods is set to release earnings on 2022-03-31.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc., headquartered in City of Industry, California, is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific and Mountain West regions of the United States. With 14 distribution centers along the U.S. eastern and western seaboards, HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine. With an in-house proprietary ordering and inventory control network, more than 10,000 established customers in 21 states, and strong relations with growers and suppliers of food products in the US and China, HF Foods Group is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant foods and supplies at economical prices to its large and growing base of customers.

