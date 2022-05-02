Midday Report: HEXO (HEXO) Falls on May 2

HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares have fallen 3.61%, or $0.0149 per share, as on 12:05:18 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.42, 3,073,496 shares of HEXO have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $0.43 and $0.40.

Already this year the company is down 40.95%.

HEXO is set to release earnings on 2022-06-14.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

