Midday Report: Hexcel (HXL) Trades Lower April 4

Today Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) is trading 3.35% down.

The latest price, as of 12:01:09 est, was $58.00. Hexcel dropped $2.01 in trading today.

334,611 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Hexcel has moved YTD 16.00%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Hexcel Corp.

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

