Midday Report: Heritage Global (HGBL) Trades Lower March 7

Today Heritage Global Inc (NASDAQ: HGBL) is trading 2.68% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:59:34 est, was $1.49. Heritage Global dropped $0.041 over the previous day’s close.

14,162 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Heritage Global has a YTD change of 18.18%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-07.

About Heritage Global Inc

Heritage Global Inc. is a value-driven, innovative leader in corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory services. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in twenty-eight global manufacturing and technology sectors. Heritage Global acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

