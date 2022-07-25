Midday Report: Helmerich & Payne, (HP) Trades Higher July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HP - Market Data & News Trade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) has risen $2.095 (5.32%) and sits at $41.65, as of 11:57:18 est on July 25.

200,585 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 1.36% over the last 5 days and shares lost 10.33% over the last 30 days.

Helmerich & Payne, is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.

