Midday Report: Helix Energy (HLX) Shares Climb for April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLX - Market Data & News Trade

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) shares have risen 1.41%, or $0.07 per share, as on 12:01:12 est today. Since opening at $4.98, 465,974 shares of Helix Energy have been traded today and the stock has traded between $5.05 and $4.88.

Already the company is up 59.62%.

Helix Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Helix Energy visit the company profile.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

To get more information on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications