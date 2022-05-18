Midday Report: Helen of Troy (HELE) Falls on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HELE - Market Data & News Trade

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) shares have fallen 9.99%, or $20.5 per share, as on 11:58:21 est today. After Opening the Day at $201.99, 131,677 shares of Helen of Troy have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $207.46 and $184.56.

This year the company is down 16.02%.

Helen of Troy is set to release earnings on 2022-07-07.

About Helen of Troy Ltd

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

