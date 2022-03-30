Midday Report: Heartland Express, (HTLD) Trades Lower March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTLD - Market Data & News Trade

Today Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) is trading 2.72% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:01:32 est, was $14.29. Heartland Express, has fallen $0.4 over the previous day’s close.

77,988 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Heartland Express, has moved YTD 12.54%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Heartland Express, Inc.

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers.

