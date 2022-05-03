Midday Report: Healthcare of America (HTA) Falls on May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HTA - Market Data & News Trade

Healthcare Trust of America Inc - Class A (NYSE: HTA) shares moved 4.82%, or $1.445 per share, as on 12:02:34 est today. Opening the day at $30.06, 12,068,902 shares of Healthcare of America have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $30.43 and $28.47.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 8.44%.

Healthcare of America is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Healthcare of America visit the company profile.

About Healthcare Trust of America Inc - Class A

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising approximately 25.4 million square feet of GLA, with $7.5 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of December 31, 2020. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

To get more information on Healthcare Trust of America Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Healthcare Trust of America Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins