Midday Report: Haverty Furniture Cos., (HVT) Trades Lower May 10

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. (NYSE: HVT) has lost $0.73 (2.62%) and sits at $27.37, as of 11:58:09 est on May 10.

61,328 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 8.19% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.46% over the last 30 days.

Haverty Furniture Cos., anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges.

