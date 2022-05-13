Midday Report: Harmony (HRMY) Trades Higher May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HRMY - Market Data & News Trade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) shares are up 7.43%, or $2.61 per share, as on 11:57:06 est today. Since opening the day at $35.28, 134,977 shares of Harmony exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $37.84 and $35.28.

Already this year the company is down 17.59%.

Harmony expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

