Midday Report: Happiness (HAPP) Shares Fall for June 13

Happiness Development Group Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares lost 9.45%, or $0.0189 per share, as on 11:57:55 est today. After Opening the Day at $0.19, 1,009,660 shares of Happiness have been traded today and the stock has moved between $0.21 and $0.18.

This year the company is down 64.91%.

Happiness is set to release earnings on 2022-07-22.

About Happiness Development Group Ltd - Class A

Headquartered in Nanping, China, Happiness Biotech Group Limited is an innovative China-based nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a variety of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. The Company's goal is to provide high-quality products to its consumers. Over the past 17 years, the Company has established a product portfolio consisting of 32 PRC National Medical Products Administration registered 'Blue-Cap' SKUs of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products. Recently the Company started e-commerce business under the brands 'Happy Buy' and 'Happy Auto'.

