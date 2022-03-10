Midday Report: Hanger (HNGR) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HNGR - Market Data & News Trade

Hanger Inc (NYSE: HNGR) has fallen $0.74 (3.81%) and sits at $18.70, as of 12:00:56 est on March 10.

40,108 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 4.23% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 13.54% over the last 30 days.

Hanger is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hanger visit the company profile.

About Hanger Inc

About Hanger, Inc.- Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics withapproximately 800locationsnationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value.

To get more information on Hanger Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hanger Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles