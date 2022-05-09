Midday Report: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Falls on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOFV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) are down 5.95% Monday.

As of 11:58:35 est, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company sits at $0.75 and dropped $0.048 so far today.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has moved 20.87% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 46.90% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus.

