Midday Report: H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Trades Lower March 7

Shares of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) moved 2.46% Monday.

As of 12:01:42 est, H.B. Fuller Company sits at $64.52 and has moved $1.63 per share.

H.B. Fuller Company has moved 4.20% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 18.14% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-23.

About H.B. Fuller Company

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

