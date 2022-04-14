Midday Report: Guaranty Bancshares, (TX) (GNTY) Shares Down on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TX - Market Data & News Trade

Today Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (TX) (NASDAQ: GNTY) is trading 1.03% down.

The latest price, as of 10:06:36 est, was $34.73. Guaranty Bancshares, (TX) dropped $0.36 over the previous day’s close.

4,268 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Guaranty Bancshares, (TX) has a YTD change of 5.97%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-18.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (TX)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2020, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.7 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.3 billion.

