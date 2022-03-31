Midday Report: GTY (GTYH) Trades Lower March 31

Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GTYH) are down 4.44% Thursday.

As of 12:01:09 est, GTY sits at $3.23 and has fallen $0.15 per share.

GTY has moved 23.87% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 49.55% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

