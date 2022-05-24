Midday Report: GSE Systems, (GVP) Falls on May 24

Today GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) is trading 7.76% lower.

The latest price, as of 10:48:40 est, was $1.24. GSE Systems, has moved $0.104 over the previous day’s close.

30,039 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, GSE Systems, has a YTD change of 21.64%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About GSE Systems, Inc.

GSE Systems Inc., is the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe.

