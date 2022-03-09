Midday Report: Griffon (GFF) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GFF - Market Data & News Trade

Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) shares are up 3.60%, or $0.8 per share, as on 12:01:00 est today. After Opening the Day at $22.60, 47,196 shares of Griffon have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $23.10 and $22.53.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 21.91%.

Griffon anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Griffon Corp.

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

