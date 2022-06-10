Midday Report: GreenBox POS (GBOX) Shares Down on June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBOX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) lost 9.53% Friday.

As of 11:55:45 est, GreenBox POS is currently sitting at $2.13 and dropped $0.225 so far today.

GreenBox POS has moved 33.33% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 43.81% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally.

