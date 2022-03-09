Midday Report: Great Elm Capital (GECC) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GECC - Market Data & News Trade

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GECC) has climbed $0.8 (5.57%) and is currently sitting at $15.16, as of 11:50:52 est on March 9.

34,523 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 2.18% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 21.01% over the last 30 days.

Great Elm Capital expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Great Elm Capital Corp

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

