Midday Report: Gravity Co (GRVY) Shares Down on May 9

Shares of Gravity Co Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GRVY) moved 3.06% Monday.

As of 11:48:04 est, Gravity Co sits at $44.56 and has moved $1.41 per share.

Gravity Co has moved 13.50% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 32.37% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Gravity Co Ltd - ADR

Gravity Co., Ltd. is a South Korean video game corporation primarily known for the development of the massively multiplayer online role-playing game Ragnarok Online.

