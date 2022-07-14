Midday Report: Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Trades Lower July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSHD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GSHD) fell 6.25% Thursday.

As of 11:57:59 est, Goosehead Insurance is currently sitting at $50.99 and has moved $3.38 per share in trading so far.

Goosehead Insurance has moved 15.37% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 58.39% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Goosehead Insurance Inc - Class A

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

