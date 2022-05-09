Midday Report: Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Shares Fall for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) is trading 6.91% down.

The latest price, as of 12:00:42 est, was $11.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has fallen $0.85 over the previous day’s close.

4,824,536 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has moved YTD 42.26%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry.

