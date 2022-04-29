Midday Report: GoodRx (GDRX) Shares Fall for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GDRX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: GDRX) lost 6.76% Friday.

As of 11:59:42 est, GoodRx sits at $14.04 and has moved $1.015 so far today.

GoodRx has moved 21.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 54.07% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About GoodRx Holdings Inc - Class A

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that provides price comparison tool for prescriptions. The Company provides GoodRx platform, which aggregates and analyzes pricing data from a number of different sources. Its platform also provides access to medication savings programs, medical provider consultations and lab tests through its telehealth offerings, HeyDoctor and the GoodRx Telehealth Marketplace, and other healthcare related content. Its prescription offering provides price comparisons and negotiated prices on prescriptions. Its subscription offerings provide consumers and their families with access to lower prescription prices on select medications in select pharmacies for a monthly or annual subscription fee. Its pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions offering provides advertising and integrated consumer affordability solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

