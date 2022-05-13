Midday Report: GoldMining (GLDG) Shares Up on May 13

Today GoldMining Inc (NYSE: GLDG) is trading 9.87% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:56:58 est, was $1.07. GoldMining has climbed $0.0961 so far today.

396,788 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, GoldMining has a YTD change of 18.84%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-13.

About GoldMining Inc

GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis.

