Midday Report: Golden Ocean (GOGL) Trades Lower July 6

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) lost 5.45% Wednesday.

As of 11:58:19 est, Golden Ocean is currently sitting at $9.85 and has moved $0.57 so far today.

Golden Ocean has moved 33.46% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 21.28% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-25.

About Golden Ocean Group Limited

Golden Ocean, a leading dry bulk shipping company, owns or controls a modern fleet of 78 vessels with an average age of approximately 6 years. The Company is one of the largest publicly listed owners of Capesize vessels and has a leading position in the ice class Panamax vessel niche.

